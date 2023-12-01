Jackson State’s new president discusses priorities for university

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s 13th president, Dr. Marcus Thompson, was officially introduced Thursday afternoon.

Prioritizing accountability, on-campus safety, and the safety of all students at JSU are a few points that President Thompson says his introductory plan entails.

But whether those goals are related to the recent on-campus killing of Jaylen Burns remains unanswered.

“I want to say our students are my priority. I’ll say that again. Our students are my priority,” he said. “We’ve already committed to adding more cameras across campus. That is a priority of mine. And that’s why we’ve met literally every day this week about safety issues.”

Although President Thompson didn’t specifically discuss it during his press conference Thursday, his safety plans come after the on-campus killing of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns last month, just weeks before the announcement of the new president was made.

President Thompson did not have any comment about 3 On Your Side’s Investigations that revealed alleged video evidence that one of the suspects arrested for murder was in a different part of the state around the time of the killing.

“Well, as you know, that is a matter that’s an investigation and we’re unable to speak to that manner,” President Thompson said.

Charges against the two men arrested, Joshua Brown and Jamison Kelly, have since been dropped.

WLBT asked President Thompson if he had had any contact with those men, or Burns’ parents, but he only mentioned speaking with the victim’s family.

“In my four days here, probably on day two, I asked our vice president of student affairs to set up a time for me to speak with the family of Jaylen Burns as we continue to be in prayer for him and for his family,” he said.

Overall, Thompson says moving forward, working and communicating with students is the key to providing the best experience for them as possible.

“I’ve been in the cafeteria each day and on-campus talking with students. And I always let them know that they are the reason we’re here we wouldn’t have the jobs we have as far as faculty and staff without our students. So I believe we can really work hard to improve our customer care for our students.”

President Thompson says he plans to officially move on-campus by the end of this year, where he’ll continue to work with students on future initiatives.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.