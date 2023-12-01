Jackson asks judge to reconsider ruling in ambulance case; could sue county

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders are asking a judge to reconsider a ruling blocking the city from seeking a new ambulance service provider.

On Thursday, the city filed a motion asking Hinds County Chancery Judge Dewane Thomas to amend and/or reconsider his decision to enjoin the city from seeking a new vendor until August 31, 2026, when the county’s current ambulance contract runs out.

The city issued a request for proposals seeking a new provider in early August. The county filed suit to prevent the RFP process from moving forward.

City attorneys argue having to wait until AMR’s contract expires to begin that process could leave Jackson’s 146,000 residents without EMT coverage for months.

“There will be no time to issue a new request for proposals... review responses... pick a winning vendor... negotiate a contract... hold a vote to accept the proposed contract... and, assuming all of the above happens and there are no legal challenges from Hinds County and/or AMR, work with the new vendor to set up its ambulance service,” the motion states. “This cannot be allowed to happen.”

Jackson issued an RFP after several residents came forward with concerns about the current provider’s response times.

Three companies responded, and Jackson was expected to issue a notice of intent to award a contract on September 29.

Days before that was supposed to happen, Hinds County filed a petition in chancery court seeking a preliminary injunction. A hearing on that matter was held last month, and Thomas handed down a ruling on November 20.

According to the judge’s ruling, the city could not move forward with the RFP, in part, because it had taken no steps to rescind its current interlocal agreement with the county.

He also said the mayor and city council did not oppose the county’s decision to renew AMR’s contract back in 2021, but, instead, “accepted all benefits of the interlocal agreement” for two years.

Jackson and Hinds County entered into an interlocal agreement on ambulance services in 1990. Under the terms of the agreement, the county would be responsible for contracting out the service. Previously, Jackson provided ambulances in-house but decided to stop because of the expense.

The city is now telling the judge that plans were to void that agreement after a new firm was hired to ensure service in the city continued until then.

“There are no timelines on when these types of agreements must be voided by a current board,” the city wrote. “This is true even when such a result appears inequitable or appears to be a bad deal.”

The city pointed to a state high court ruling to back up its stance.

“The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that early termination fee provisions... negotiated by a previous board were no longer enforceable after the current board voided the contract,” the suit continued. “Both private and governmental entities who enter into such an agreement assume the risk that [the] said agreement could be voided at any time by a successor board.”

The six-page filing also indicates that more legal action could be in the works, with the city seeking clarity on “whether suing the county for... failing to properly administer its contract with AMR would be a violation of this court’s order.”

A WLBT investigation revealed that for the first four months of 2023, AMR failed to meet its contract-mandated response times in nearly half of all Priority One calls.

Priority One calls are those that involve a “manifest or imminent life-, limb-, or function-threatening condition.”

According to a copy of AMR’s contract, the company must answer 85 percent of those calls in eight minutes or less in Jackson and Clinton, 12 minutes or less in Byram, and 18 minutes or less in other parts of the county.

AMR met response times in Jackson about 51 percent of the time in January through April, 48 percent of the time in Byram, and 51 percent of the time in Clinton.

Provisions of AMR’s contract show the county can penalize the company for failing to meet response times. It also can hold the company in default for failing to do so for four months. However, the county has yet to do either.

“Hinds County has administered its ambulance service contract with Mobile Medic in such an egregious and incompetent manner as to rise to the level of willful inequity,” the city stated in its previous motion for summary judgment. “It has not renegotiated... to include a mutual-aid clause, has not imposed or collected response time penalties... and has not declared Mobile Medic in default.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.