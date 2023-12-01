Homeowner finds deep holes dug in yard by contractor without notification

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deep holes dug in the front yard of a home without notification are causing concern for one Jackson homeowner.

The Norwood Subdivision resident said he’s left with a hazard and a big mess.

“And the hole’s as deep as me,” said Charlie Parker while stepping down into a four-foot-long and about four-foot-deep hole.

He is upset that contractors, without notice, removed dirt in the yard of his Buttonwood Drive home in early November. Parker said the Atlanta company said they were authorized by the city to find out what type of pipe was underground.

“I told them any house over 50 to 60 years old, I said it’s a matter of public record,” said Parke. “You know what kind of pipe is down there. So, what are you digging for at that point? They jumped in the truck and they left.”

The more than 20-year homeowner said he repeatedly called JXN Water and after being told someone would repair the damage, he said representatives eventually said they weren’t responsible.

“There’s been no broadcast. There’s been no advertisement of them coming out and having to dig up to see what kind of pipe is underground,” said the irritated homeowner.

Parker covers the two deep holes with wood and his vehicle to keep anyone from falling into them.

“Why come out and create a problem? I never had a problem,” added Parker. “And never had a water leak and never had a problem, but this is a problem.”

JXN Water responded with the following statement:

“JXN Water has records of Mr. Parker’s calls to the JXN Water customer call center at 601-500-5200, where he was understandably very upset, but unfortunately very abusive to staff. According to field records, an irate man at the property also caused an environmental safety issue for the field crew on site, which prompted the contractor to leave the property. Creating an unsafe environment is never acceptable and will not be tolerated. A JXN Water contractor will be back at the property to resolve the issue.”

