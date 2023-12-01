First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Alert for stormy weather overnight into Friday morning. On and off showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight. Winds will also pick up tomorrow night with gusts as high as 30 to possibly 40 MPH. There will be a chance for isolated strong storms into Friday morning if there is enough available instability. Damaging winds would be the likeliest concern with any storms, but a brief tornado cannot completely be ruled out, with a possibility again Friday evening into the overnight. Most of the area should see quieter conditions by the afternoon before another batch of showers and thunderstorms moves in by Friday night into early Saturday morning. Our weather will dry out by early this weekend into early next week as this front exits the area to the east. The average high is 63 and the average low is 41 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:43am and the sunset is 4:55pm.

