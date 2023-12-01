First Alert Forecast: increasing rain, storm chances expected overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: After a damp start to the day this morning, we are expecting mostly dry and warm conditions throughout this afternoon. Breezy southerly winds will help boost temperatures up to the lower and middle 70s, which is well-above normal for early December. We are giving a heads up and First Alert for tonight to the potential for numerous showers and possible thunderstorms. Another batch of rain and scattered storms is forecast to lift out of the southwest tonight along a cold front. In addition to heavy downpours, an isolated strong thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

THIS WEEKEND: With this front draped overhead, on and off spotty showers will be a possible at times on Saturday. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Our weather will dry out for the most part on Sunday as the front clear out to our east.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An overall dry and quiet weather pattern will carry for much of the first full week of December. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to middle 60s most days with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

