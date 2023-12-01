Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: increasing rain, storm chances expected overnight

Rain chances ahead
Rain chances ahead(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: After a damp start to the day this morning, we are expecting mostly dry and warm conditions throughout this afternoon. Breezy southerly winds will help boost temperatures up to the lower and middle 70s, which is well-above normal for early December. We are giving a heads up and First Alert for tonight to the potential for numerous showers and possible thunderstorms. Another batch of rain and scattered storms is forecast to lift out of the southwest tonight along a cold front. In addition to heavy downpours, an isolated strong thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

THIS WEEKEND: With this front draped overhead, on and off spotty showers will be a possible at times on Saturday. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Our weather will dry out for the most part on Sunday as the front clear out to our east.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An overall dry and quiet weather pattern will carry for much of the first full week of December. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to middle 60s most days with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This April 10, 2018 photograph, shows the Rankin County Detention Center and Sheriff's Office...
How a ‘Goon Squad’ of Deputies Got Away With Years of Brutality
James Hawkins
Ocean Springs teacher arrested, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
Hung jury leads to mistrial in Beth Ann White case
Former Jasper County businessman pleads guilty to enticing a minor into sex
Former Jasper County businessman pleads guilty to sex with 16-year-old
Shots fired at McDonald’s on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson
Shots fired at McDonald’s on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson

Latest News

Elise's Friday Morning Forecast
Watching warm weather today and storms tonight.
Stormy Nights Ahead
WEATHER
First Alert Forecast:
Rain chances ahead
First Alert Forecast: rain, storms, and wind expected tonight into Friday morning