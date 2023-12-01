DIGITAL DESK: She left home at 19. Now this Clinton, Mississippi native is living her dreams in Hollywood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 20-year-old Clinton, Mississippi native Asia Holiday is starring in a new holiday film - her third flick since moving to Hollywood, Los Angeles, two years ago.

The movie, “I Hate You to Death,” is directed by Chris Stokes starring Holiday alongside Erica Pinkett, Jadah Blue, and Kristen Middleton. After discovering that her husband is living three separate lives, Kelsey Manning teams up with her “sister wives” to plot the ultimate revenge.

It’s a much different role than Holiday has played in other films, but one that shows her range as a young actress.

At just 7 years old, she had her first movie experience in James Brown’s biographical drama “Get on Up,” starring Chadwick Bozeman and Jill Scott. This experience ignited her hunger to be on set for the rest of her life.

Since then, the actress and dancer starred as Annie at Madison Square Center of the Arts, performed with the nationally recognized Attaché Theatrical Show Choir, and performed at Carnegie Hall with Distinguished Concerts International New York.

Asia has also graced the Grand Ole Opry stage for two consecutive years and earned a $10,000 scholarship to Millikin University for vocal performance.

She has also been a nationally titled Vocal Performance Gold Mentalist in the NAACP’s ACT-SO National Competition.

The Clinton, Mississippi, native even learned how to speak Chinese so she could communicate with fans in China.

She stopped by WLBT+ and opened up about her newest feature, her passion for the arts, and southern roots.

