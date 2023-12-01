Central Mississippi Dance performing this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi Dance’s production of The Nutcracker is this Saturday. Studio 3′s Angela Evans is in the performance too! They performed a part of the dance on Studio 3.

