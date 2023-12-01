Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

‘Bubba Strong’: Chester 3-year-old fighting to walk again after losing mom in drunk driving crash

The family has adopted the phrase “Bubba Strong” as a rally for the child to get back home again.
The family has adopted the phrase “Bubba Strong” as a rally for the child to get back home again.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last month, 3-year-old Jamison Johnson was only focused on one thing — his Halloween costume.

“He was so happy to be Bam-Bam,” Johnson’s father Clay Johnson said. “Only thing he talked about was he wanted to show his muscles off.”

Now, the kid everyone calls “Bubba” is showing off a different kind of strength.

On Oct. 25, Johnson was riding in the backseat of the car with his 5-year-old sister Natalee. Johnson’s mother, Kaitlyn Potter, was driving along Highway 72 near Chester, S.C. when an alleged drunk driver hit their car head-on reportedly driving 90 miles per hour, killing Potter — who was seven months pregnant — on the scene.

Jamison was airlifted to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte with severe brain trauma.

“Bubba was immediately sent to emergency surgery to have 12 to 15 pieces of his skull removed,” Clay Johnson said. “He’s very likely to never walk, talk, or eat again.”

It’s been a grueling five weeks of physical and occupational therapy for the 3-year-old, and his father says the family still isn’t sure what the future holds for “Bubba.”

“It’s been rough, and it’s not going to get easy either,” Clay Johnson said. “He’s got a very long road ahead of him.”

Johnson’s family has adopted the phrase “Bubba Strong” as they rally around this child fighting to get back home again. Clay Johnson says he’s leaned on his faith during these last few weeks, and that he believes his son’s story will inspire others one day.

“This was how Bubba’s life was written out,” Clay Johnson said. “I believe he’s going to come out of this, and he’s going to be able to tell his story one day. It’s going to change a lot of lives.”

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with the medical bills, as well as the expenses for the necessary modifications for the family’s home when Jamison is released from the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This April 10, 2018 photograph, shows the Rankin County Detention Center and Sheriff's Office...
How a ‘Goon Squad’ of Deputies Got Away With Years of Brutality
Hung jury leads to mistrial in Beth Ann White case
James Hawkins
Ocean Springs teacher arrested, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
Shots fired at McDonald’s on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson
Shots fired at McDonald’s on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson
Former Jasper County businessman pleads guilty to enticing a minor into sex
Former Jasper County businessman pleads guilty to sex with 16-year-old

Latest News

WLBT's Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, December 1
Elise's Friday Morning Forecast
Rankin County Sheriff’s Dept. gives insight as to how they recover stolen vehicles
Rankin Co. sheriff, supervisors refuse to comment on NYT article accusing more deputies of torture
Homeowner finds deep holes dug in yard by contractor without notification
Homeowner finds deep holes dug in yard by contractor without notification
Matthew "Cole" Nester, 23
Man wanted after allegedly stealing multiple cars