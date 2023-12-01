Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Appeals court affirms actor Jussie Smollett’s convictions and jail sentence

FILE - Jussie Smollett arrives at the BET Awards, June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. An appeals...
FILE - Jussie Smollett arrives at the BET Awards, June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. An appeals court on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, upheld the disorderly conduct convictions of Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself in 2019 and then lying about it to Chicago police.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press and ED WHITE
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An appeals court upheld the disorderly conduct convictions Friday of actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself in 2019 and then lying about it to Chicago police.

Smollett, who appeared in the TV show “Empire,” challenged the role of a special prosecutor, jury selection, evidence and many other aspects of the case. But all were turned aside in a 2-1 opinion from the Illinois Appellate Court.

Smollett had reported to police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men wearing ski masks. The manhunt for the attackers soon turned into an investigation of Smollett himself, leading to his arrest on charges he had orchestrated the attack.

Authorities said he paid two men whom he knew from work on “Empire.”

A jury convicted Smollett in 2021 on five felony counts of disorderly conduct, a charge that can be filed in Illinois when a person lies to police.

He now will have to finish a 150-day stint in jail that was part of his sentence. Smollett spent just six days in jail while his appeal was pending.

Lawyers for Smollett, who is Black and gay, have publicly claimed he was the target of a racist justice system and people playing politics.

Appellate Judge Freddrenna Lyle said she would have thrown out Smollett’s convictions. Lyle said it was “fundamentally unfair” to appoint a special prosecutor and charge Smollett when he had already performed community service as part of a 2019 deal with Cook County prosecutors to drop the initial charges.

“It was common sense that Smollett was bargaining for a complete resolution of the matter, not simply a temporary one,” Lyle said.

___

Check out The AP’s complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This April 10, 2018 photograph, shows the Rankin County Detention Center and Sheriff's Office...
How a ‘Goon Squad’ of Deputies Got Away With Years of Brutality
James Hawkins
Ocean Springs teacher arrested, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
Hung jury leads to mistrial in Beth Ann White case
Former Jasper County businessman pleads guilty to enticing a minor into sex
Former Jasper County businessman pleads guilty to sex with 16-year-old
Shots fired at McDonald’s on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson
Shots fired at McDonald’s on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson

Latest News

Rankin Co. sheriff, supervisors refuse to comment on NYT article accusing more deputies of torture
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93
A timelapse is seen of the "northern lights" over Inkster, North Dakota. (Source: UND...
'Northern lights' create colorful show
DIGITAL DESK: She left home at 19. Now this Clinton, Mississippi native is living her dreams...
DIGITAL DESK: She left home at 19. Now this Clinton, Mississippi native is living her dreams in Hollywood
DIGITAL DESK: She left home at 19. Now this Clinton, Mississippi native is living her dreams...
DIGITAL DESK: She left home at 19. Now this Mississippi native is living her dreams in Hollywood