Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

3 teens arrested in connection with September shooting death of Jefferson Davis Co. teen

Kadarrian “KD” Johnson, 17 (left), and Kenneth Hester III, 18 (right), are both charged with...
Kadarrian “KD” Johnson, 17 (left), and Kenneth Hester III, 18 (right), are both charged with first-degree murder and are also charged under the Mississippi Street Gang Act. Johnathan Berry, 18 (not pictured), was charged with accessory after the fact and was also charged under the Mississippi Street Gang Act.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By Michael Clark and WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Three teenagers are facing charges in connection to the September shooting death of 14-year-old Hayden Burke in Jefferson Davis County.

According to 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell, three people were charged this week.

Kadarrian “KD” Johnson, 17, and Kenneth Hester III, 18, are both charged with first-degree murder and are also charged under the Mississippi Street Gang Act, according to Kittrell.

Johnathan Berry, 18, was charged with accessory after the fact and was also charged under the Mississippi Street Gang Act, Kitrell said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Prentiss Police assisted the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office in the case.

Sheriff Ron Strickland has not answered repeated calls from WDAM for updates about the case.

During an interview earlier this year, Burke’s family expressed concerns about the investigation.

Family seeking answers after body identified as missing teen in Jefferson Davis Co.

Johnson and Hester were also recently charged in Lawrence County in connection with a separate shooting incident, according to a news release by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was already in the Lawrence County jail when he was charged with the crimes in Jefferson Davis County. Johnson remains in Lawrence County.

Hester bonded out of Lawrence County’s jail but was arrested and booked into Jefferson Davis County on new charges.

Berry was also arrested and booked into the Jefferson Davis County Jail.

WDAM has reached out to Sheriff Strickland for booking photos of the three suspects, but Strickland has not responded to our requests.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This April 10, 2018 photograph, shows the Rankin County Detention Center and Sheriff's Office...
How a ‘Goon Squad’ of Deputies Got Away With Years of Brutality
James Hawkins
Bond denied for Ocean Springs teacher accused of having inappropriate relations with student
Hung jury leads to mistrial in Beth Ann White case
Former Jasper County businessman pleads guilty to enticing a minor into sex
Former Jasper County businessman pleads guilty to sex with 16-year-old
Shots fired at McDonald’s on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson
Shots fired at McDonald’s on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson

Latest News

Mississippi man sentenced to 17 years for selling 56 grams of methamphetamine to confidential source
American Medical Response logo
Jackson asks judge to reconsider ruling in ambulance case; could sue county
As co-owner of the club, it isn’t Freeman’s first visit. But that doesn’t make it any less...
Morgan Freeman surprises guests with appearance at Ground Zero Blues Club
She will be at the Jackson Convention Complex on February 5 at 7 p.m.
Social media influencer Tabitha Brown is coming to Jackson