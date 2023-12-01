1 man, 2 juveniles arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man and two juveniles in connection to an armed carjacking.
A press release says officers took Tyrese Woodson, 23, and two juveniles into custody on Raymond Road. The suspects were in a white Nissan Maxima that had been carjacked in October.
The three suspects will be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and methamphetamines, and auto burglary, a press release says.
