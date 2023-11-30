Velma Jackson looks to make history in 1A State Championship Thursday

CAMDEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Last week, Velma Jackson made school history, advancing to the state football championship game for the first time.

“It feels so great to go to the state championship,” said senior quarterback Terrelle Smith. “It’s a great feeling. I’ve been dreaming about this since I was young.”

“It’s exciting. This is what we’ve been preparing for all year,” said head coach Quentin Euell. “I expect to be restless and sleepless right now, but I welcome that anytime to have an opportunity to win a state championship.”

The Falcons have dominated Class 1A this season. Not only do the Falcons have a 13-0 record coming into their final game, they’re averaging 47.8 points per game, and have held opponents to just 5.2 points per game, they also have six shutouts this year.

“We all just fixed the mistakes that happened last year,” said senior running back Gavin Griffin. “In South State, when we lost to Scott Central, we all remembered those mistakes and picked up on them this year.”

Despite dominating teams for most of the season, the Falcons found themselves in a hole in the South State Championship against Taylorsville, trailing 22-6 after the first quarter. The Falcons dug themselves out of that hole, scoring 38-straight to come back and win the game 44-22.

“I think our game against Taylorsville in the South State will help prepare us for what we’re about to face here in the state championship game,” Euell said. “We’re going to find ourselves in some adverse situations against a very, very good Biggersville team. I like our chances going into that, knowing how our kids respond in the midst of any type of adversity.”

The championship game will be played at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, where Ole Miss football plays its home games. However, the players are not nervous about playing on the big stage.

“We feel great. This ain’t nothing to us, just another game,” Smith said.

“It’s going to be very emotional but still we’re going to go out there, think about it like we’re out here on Velma Jackson’s field; just go out there and handle business,” Griffin said.

Coming into the state championship game, the Falcons are operating under the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ principle.

“Stick to what we know, do everything the same, don’t change a thing,” Griffin said. “It’s a big game, but we still have got to go out there and do the same thing we did to get there.”

The Falcons have one thing on their mind going into the game Thursday.

“Last week in the South State game we made some history, we’re hoping to make some this week as well,” Euell said.

The 1A Championship game will kick off at 4:00 in Oxford. It will be broadcast locally on Me-TV, and will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

