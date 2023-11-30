USPS denies Gluckstadt’s request for own post office

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in Mississippi’s newest city won’t be getting a post office any time soon.

However, if you live in Gluckstadt, you no longer have to include Madison as part of your mailing address.

In August, USPS rejected the city’s request for a ZIP Code Boundary Review, in part, because Gluckstadt had not shown the need for it.

“ZIP Codes are used for mail delivery, not generating revenue or setting up jurisdictional boundaries,” USPS District Manager June Martindale wrote. “From an economic and operational standpoint, honoring this request is not feasible at this time.”

Mayor Walter Morrison was disappointed with the decision but said city leaders would keep fighting and likely lean on their representatives in Congress for help.

“Our Congressional delegation... is going to keep trying, but these things are slow and just don’t get resolved very quickly,” he said. “We’re going to not let the issue die.”

Residents have been asking for a post office since Gluckstadt was formed. Part of the reason for the request is convenience. The closest post office is located on U.S. 51 in Madison, several miles away.

Morrison, meanwhile, worries that the Madison Post Office has become overwhelmed with the area’s growth.

“If you can imagine what the population looked like in Madison and the Madison area 20 years ago, all of that area now with all of those homes and all of those businesses - that was cornfields, dirt roads,” he said. “Now, somebody from the Madison Post Office has to drive to Gluckstadt to deliver all of that mail.”

“I wish we could get our own post office for a lot of reasons, for convenience and all of that, but it appears that isn’t going to happen.”

Despite Morrison’s claims, Martindale said the city did not indicate any problems with the current mail delivery.

“The ZIP Code system was created and designed to provide an efficient postal distribution and delivery network,” she wrote. “The general stability of ZIP Codes [is] essential to prompt and accurate distribution.”

While Gluckstadt won’t be getting a new post office, residents there can now include Gluckstadt in their mailing address. Previously, residents there had to say they live in Madison, MS 39110. As a result of the city’s request, Gluckstadt residents can now say they live in “Gluckstadt, MS 39110.”

“If that’s very important to them, they can do that,” Morrison said. “But the real problem is not appreciated. They believe, at least on a local level, that we need our own post office.”

Gluckstadt had 45 days to appeal the Postal Service’s decision. That appeal needed to be submitted on October 7. It was not known if the city had done that.

