‘Totally destroyed now’: Crooks vandalize Richard Wright Library for second time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Jackson/Hinds Library System are unsure of their next steps after crooks again ravaged a South Jackson library.

Executive Director Floyd Council says crooks broke into the Richard Wright Library on November 26 or 27, tearing out copper wiring, ripping down ceiling panels, and vandalizing the facility.

“The places where we had boarded it up, they tore all that out so badly it’s been a challenge even to try to secure the building,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like the typical homeless vandalism.”

Council shared several pictures from the site, showing ceiling tiles and light fixtures had been pulled down, and electrical wires had been ripped out. Crooks also got on the roof and damaged the building’s three air conditioning units.

“There are three air conditioning units up there,” he said. “They pretty much tore those apart.”

A light fixture hangs down from the ceiling at the Richard Wright Library days after vandals severely damaged the building. (WLBT)

This incident marks yet another time the McDowell Road library has been broken into since September. Previously vandals broke in and discharged fire extinguishers, broke windows, spray-painted the walls, and damaged a case containing several Richard Wright artifacts.

JHLS officials relocated the branch’s books about a week later in response. “The good thing is this confirms that we made the right decision when we moved all the books out of the library,” he said.

Council isn’t sure who broke into the facility but believed whoever did was “very skilled, very intentional.”

“It’s really strange,” he said. “They had to do it when nobody was observing. It’s kind of a difficult thing to do without going unnoticed.”

Council estimates repairs could run in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and said the JHLS Board of Trustees has not decided whether it will abandon the facility.

“We had our board meeting on Tuesday. The board was briefed on this,” he said. “The city of Jackson is working on the normal process for filing claims for damage. We filed several police reports.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.