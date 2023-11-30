Promote Your Business
Students, staff at Chastain Middle removed from school again, ‘as a precaution’

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students and staff at Chastain Middle School were removed from school Thursday, one day after an HVAC leak prompted evacuations.

The Jackson Public School District released the following statement.

Wednesday, students and staff had to be evacuated from the school for the second time in about three months.

JPS says that the activation of heating elements in the school’s HVAC units appears to have caused the gas-like odor.

No other details were released about current conditions at the school.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

