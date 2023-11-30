Students, staff at Chastain Middle removed from school again, ‘as a precaution’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students and staff at Chastain Middle School were removed from school Thursday, one day after an HVAC leak prompted evacuations.

The Jackson Public School District released the following statement.

As a precautionary measure, students and staff from Chastain Middle School are being transported to Whitten Middle School for this instructional day. This will give our facilities staff more time to ensure the safety at the school. At the end of the instructional day, students will be transported home by bus. Those who normally walk home and are car riders will be returned to a safe area near Chastain after dismissal this afternoon.

Wednesday, students and staff had to be evacuated from the school for the second time in about three months.

JPS says that the activation of heating elements in the school’s HVAC units appears to have caused the gas-like odor.

No other details were released about current conditions at the school.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.