Stormy Weather Starts Today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Not quite as cold as we head out the door this morning with clouds overhead keeping us in the upper 30s and low 40s. This is all ahead of a system that will move in throughout the day today and bring rain and stormy weather!

We are bringing you the FIRST ALERT to this system and how it will impact you going forward. Showers will begin to move in around daybreak today but impacts to the morning commute will be limited. Your evening commute, however, will be littered with showers and a few thunderstorms along with gusty winds. The winds will pack a punch and are the greatest threat to us over the next couple of days. Expect to see gusts up to 40 mph at times, which could certainly be damaging and throw any unsecured items down the street. This same story will stick around into the early parts of Friday. At the moment, the threat for severe weather stays to our west and our chances to see severe storms are minimal at best.

We will then get a brief break from stormy weather during the afternoon on Friday, before the next wave of showers and storms moves in Friday evening. Depending on how early this second batch shows up, you could see the same impacts to your evening commute home as you get ready for the weekend. Showers and storms will stick around overnight again and taper off throughout the day Saturday. Sunday should be mostly dry as the system moves out.

We will start the next work week with clear conditions and seasonable temperatures. You can expect that pleasant weather to last all week, before another chance for storms enters into the picture next weekend.

