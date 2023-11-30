Southern Miss’ star running back earns All-Sun Belt team honors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss football’s star running back Frank Gore Jr. earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors after yet another outstanding individual season.

Gore Jr., the son of future NFL Hall of Famer Frank Gore, who also ranks third in the NFL all-time in rushing yards, was named to the 2023 Postseason All-Sun Belt Second Team as a running back and all-purpose back.

The junior eclipsed 1,000 rushing for the second straight season, finishing the year with 1,131 yards on the ground and is one of only five USM running backs to rush for over 1,000 yards in multiple seasons. Gore Jr. ended the season with 10 rushing touchdowns, three receiving touchdowns, and 221 receiving yards as well.

He is also the nation’s career active leading rusher with 4,022 yards in his collegiate career as a Golden Eagle.

The 2023 Conerly Trophy nominee currently ranks third all-time in Southern Miss history in rushing yards behind USM greats Ito Smith and Damion Fletcher. Gore Jr., has not announced if he will declare for the 2024 draft or return to Southern Miss for another season.

Brandon High alum Jay Stanley, who was named a second-team All-American safety last season, defensive lineman Quentin Bivens, linebacker Swayze Bozeman, and wide receiver Jakarius Caston all earned honorable mention nods.

