Shots fired at McDonald’s on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Jackson Wednesday evening.

WLBT exclusively reported the incident and was gathering information at the scene, where 3 On Your Side discovered that roughly two dozen cases were marked off by officers with Jackson Police.

According to JPD, three vehicles were in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Clinton Boulevard west of Interstate 220 when multiple shots were fired from of of the vehicles towards another.

Jackson Police says nobody was injured and a round did enter the business, but no customers were inside of the building. The suspect fled from the scene.

Investigators are still gathering information and evidence from the scene. If you have any information about this incident, call JPD at 601-960-1234.

