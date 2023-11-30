Shed holding toy donations for children with incarcerated parents burns down

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday afternoon, a shed holding hundreds of Christmas gifts for children whose parents are detained caught fire in the capital city.

Each year, Pauline Rodgers and her husband work hard to give dozens of children whose parents are in custody a Christmas to remember.

“The stuff that’s in the big shed is equivalent to two 18-wheelers full of stuff. That’s what we had, and it was brand new,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers is the founder of the Reaching and Educating for Community Hope Foundation, also known as RECH.

Everything they’d prepared for this holiday season went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.

“I don’t know what happened. But when I came outside, just wow,” Rodgers said. “We had to call the fire department and get them here to get stuff taken care of and under control. For me seeing those supplies get lost, is like a child was actually lost.”

Boxes of costumes, toys, blankets, toiletries, and more were destroyed, forcing Rodgers to start over just two weeks before giveaways are set to begin.

“This is not just these kids losing a Christmas. The stuff that’s been lost in that fire, is a matter of these kids losing their whole year or losing the opportunity to have a functioning day a school or just a coat or blanket. This is bigger than their holiday. This is their life and the life of the caretaker. So, it’s critical,” Rodgers said.

But Rodgers isn’t giving up hope. She believes that in times of trouble, someone will come forward and help.

“We try to meet the basic needs first and then all else comes on. I know children love toys, but if you see the magnitude of the kids we serve, you would have to give them a blanket a coat, a cap, prepare shoes, and socks first,” Rodgers explained.

If you would like to help by donating items to RECH, you can find a full list of items needed here:

BASIC NEEDS Toys Toiletries Dolls Blankets Stuffed Animals Deodorant Sports Equipment Winter Gloves Costumes Winter Cap Board Games Socks Books Toothbrush Art Supplies

