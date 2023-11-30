No gas leak at JPS school, statement says; HVAC unit released ‘gas-like’ odor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School District has released a statement following a gas leak that was reported at Chastain Middle School.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, students and staff were safely evacuated to Kirksey Middle School for the remainder of the school day for what JPS thought was a gas leak.

According to a statement released by Jackson Public Schools, JPS evacuated students and staff to Grace City Church located just across the street from the school as a “precautionary measure.”

After JPS facilities staff investigated the potential leak, JPS says that the activation of heating elements in the school’s HVAC units appears to have caused the gas-like odor.

“Atmos Energy conducted a thorough inspection of every unit and gas line, including the kitchen equipment, in collaboration with JPS staff,” the statement reads. “Fortunately, they confirmed that there was no actual gas leak at the school.”

“In response we took immediate steps to ventilate the building by opening doors and windows, successfully dissipating the remaining gas scent,” the statement continued. “A follow-up check this evening detected no traces of a gas odor. Nevertheless, we are committed to conducting another check early tomorrow morning to ensure the building is completely clear for both students and staff.”

Jackson Public Schools will notify the school’s staff and parents directly when it’s safe to return and share plans for school on Thursday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.