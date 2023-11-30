Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

No gas leak at JPS school, statement says; HVAC unit released ‘gas-like odor’

No gas leak at JPS school, statement says; HVAC unit released ‘gas-like’ odor
No gas leak at JPS school, statement says; HVAC unit released ‘gas-like’ odor(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School District has released a statement following a gas leak that was reported at Chastain Middle School.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, students and staff were safely evacuated to Kirksey Middle School for the remainder of the school day for what JPS thought was a gas leak.

According to a statement released by Jackson Public Schools, JPS evacuated students and staff to Grace City Church located just across the street from the school as a “precautionary measure.”

After JPS facilities staff investigated the potential leak, JPS says that the activation of heating elements in the school’s HVAC units appears to have caused the gas-like odor.

“Atmos Energy conducted a thorough inspection of every unit and gas line, including the kitchen equipment, in collaboration with JPS staff,” the statement reads. “Fortunately, they confirmed that there was no actual gas leak at the school.”

“In response we took immediate steps to ventilate the building by opening doors and windows, successfully dissipating the remaining gas scent,” the statement continued. “A follow-up check this evening detected no traces of a gas odor. Nevertheless, we are committed to conducting another check early tomorrow morning to ensure the building is completely clear for both students and staff.”

Jackson Public Schools will notify the school’s staff and parents directly when it’s safe to return and share plans for school on Thursday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after suffering medical emergency, crashing vehicle in Jackson
Toddler attacked by family dog in Rankin County, sheriff says
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Beth Ann White
Day 2 of trial ends for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son
Ashley Henley
‘Hard thing to hear’: Charges dropped against main suspect in murder case of former MS lawmaker

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Terrance Hibbler receives All-American jersey
Local veterinarians warn of ‘mystery dog illness’ moving across the country
Local veterinarians warn of ‘mystery dog illness’ moving across the country
Get on board for the “Journey to the North Pole” at the MS Children’s Museum
Get on board for the ‘Journey to the North Pole’ at the MS Children’s Museum