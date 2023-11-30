Promote Your Business
Multi-vehicle accident on I-59 causes 2-hour delay, injures 2 Wednesday night

Units from the Forrest County Fire Services, Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department, AAA Ambulance Service, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.(North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were injured during a multi-vehicle accident that caused traffic delays on Interstate 59 in Forrest County Wednesday night.

North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brandon Odom said just after 5 p.m., first responders with the volunteer fire department responded to the area of I-59 South at mile marker 71.

According to Odom, both southbound lanes were blocked when units arrived.

Odom reported that two passenger cars, one delivery-style van and a semi-trailer truck carrying cooking equipment were all involved in the accident.

Two adult patients were taken from the scene by ambulance. Odom says the injuries received from the incident are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Odom said the accident caused traffic delays in the area for almost two hours.

Units from the Forrest County Fire Services, Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department, AAA Ambulance Service, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

