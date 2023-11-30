Mother of teen killed in Thanksgiving Day shooting outraged by suspect’s release from jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man charged with first-degree murder after a fatal shooting on Thanksgiving Day is out of jail.

Now, a grieving family is asking, how did that happen?

The mother of 15-year-old Anthony Mason, who was murdered outside his home on Thanksgiving Day, thinks one of her son’s accused killers’ release from jail is outrageous.

“Murder is serious... they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do,” said Tiffany Mason.

Anthony was found dead on Vandalia Street outside his home in Binghampton after he was shot in the head early Thursday morning.

“He was talking about going to college and bettering himself,” said Tiffany. “He had plans for his future.”

According to a Memphis police affidavit, a SkyCop camera caught everything leading up to the deadly shooting.

Anthony Mason (Tiffany Mason)

Police say 15-year-old Connor Tucker and 18-year-old Edion White were in a car exchanging guns with Anthony, when there was a struggle over a gun and Anthony was shot.

Tucker told police he shot Anthony, and that White was driving the getaway car, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also says White told police he knew Tucker “intended to rob” Anthony, and allowed Tucker to use his gun to lure Anthony into a false trade agreement.

White’s gun was used to kill Anthony and White hid the weapon, according to the affidavit.

Both White and Tucker are charged with first-degree murder.

Edio White (SCSO)

“Recognizance release should be your first consideration,” said Shelby County General Sessions Judge Bill Anderson. “Period. On every charge except for capital offenses. Every charge.”

According to court records, Judge Anderson signed off on White being released on his own recognizance.

Judge Anderson spoke with Action News 5 in June about the county’s bail system and ROR.

“If they fit the criteria, then yes, we are required by law to say recognize release,” said Judge Anderson.

When asked about the criteria, Judge Anderson said, ”There are 13: length of time in the community, prior record, threat to community, failure to appear is the big one, that’s the main one. Threat to the community, is so hard to ascertain. Every crime poses a threat to the community.”

Judge Anderson declined Action News 5′s interview request Tuesday and said he can’t discuss specific cases.

According to court records, White does not have a criminal history. On Thursday, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office cited that as one of many reasons he was released ROR.

We’ve received many inquiries about the case of Edion White, an 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder and released on his own recognizance (ROR’d) this past week. Our office asked for a $75,000 bond and enrollment in the Memphis Allies program pending trial. The judge disagreed and ordered an ROR. Mr. White was not the alleged shooter but rather the driver charged as an accomplice. He had no prior record, was enrolled in community college, and had members of the community vouch for him. We disagree with the judge’s decision but respect it. There is much misinformation about bail lately: The DA does not set bail or decide on pretrial release versus pretrial detention. The judges and judicial commissioners do that. Most of the high-profile bail controversies in recent months involve decisions made by judicial commissioners or General Sessions judges themselves in the first 72 hours after arrest. This is before our office becomes involved, and once our office has become involved, those controversial decisions are nearly always against the individual prosecutor’s position. It is also before the provisions under recent “bail reform” gets involved. The only change to the bail system is adding a bail hearing with counsel 72 hours after arrest. Thus, these recent controversies had nothing to do with our office or the new bail system. The only purpose of bail is to ensure that the defendant shows up for the next court date. The Tennessee Constitution presumes the defendant be free while the case is pending (before any conviction), unless there is reason to believe the defendant poses a danger to the community or may fail to appear at the next court date. Most defendants on bail do not reoffend before trial. And of those that do reoffend, those make up only a small percentage of criminal offenses in a given year.

But for Tiffany Mason, the decision made to release White is unacceptable.

“I don’t understand how you release a murderer on the street that took somebody’s life,” said Tiffany. “They get to walk around free. That’s not right.”

White is due back in court December 5.

Tucker is being held at the juvenile detention center and is expected back in court December 8.

Anthony’s family is asking for help covering funeral expenses.

To donate, visit the link below.

