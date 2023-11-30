Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Middle school opens barbershop to boost student confidence

The school hopes the barbershop will boost student confidence and improve attendance, among other benefits. (WFXT via CNN)
By WFXT via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWELL, Mass. (WFXT) - A Massachusetts middle school hopes providing students with free haircuts at its onsite barbershop will boost their confidence and improve attendance, among other benefits.

Seventh grader Lucas requested a blowout as the very first client at Tuesday night’s grand opening of the barbershop at Sullivan Middle School in Lowell. His mother, Amanda Kerrigan, says she will continue to send him to school for haircuts.

“I’m a single mom, so this is definitely convenient for me. I work a lot, so it’s easy if he can come in and get this done right at school. It’s amazing,” Kerrigan said.

The barbershop, called “Husky Kutz” after a student vote, will operate each Monday throughout the school year, with master barber Joseph L’Heureux volunteering his time to help the boys and girls.

“Haircuts can go a long way, whether it be a confidence thing, whatever it may be. It’s a positive thing in somebody’s life,” said L’Heureux, co-owner of The Shoppe LLC barbershop in Dracut. “Whether it be four haircuts a day or eight, it doesn’t matter to me. I’ll be here to do haircuts and try to get as many in as I can.”

Students who want a haircut will simply fill out a Google form and sign up for an appointment. The school hopes this will boost student confidence, improve attendance and help families that may not have the time or money to book appointments.

It all started with an idea from Gayl Hurley, the community school manager. The venture took a year of planning, funding through a grant and a state inspection in order to become a real, operational barbershop.

“We feel that there may be barriers to go get a haircut. It could be transportation, it could be financial or maybe just I don’t feel comfortable with a certain person. So, we’re hoping we can build relationships with our barber, Joey, and knock down some of those barriers,” Hurley said.

L’Heureux adds that he knows how important his role is and hopes to be a mentor or just a friend to anyone who sits in his chair.

“Just trying to give back to the community that I grew up around,” he said.

Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau presented a certificate to the organizers at the barbershop’s grand opening, recognizing the pioneering program in the state.

The barbershop officially opens Monday. L’Heureux’s schedule is already booked solid.

Copyright 2023 WFXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after suffering medical emergency, crashing vehicle in Jackson
Toddler attacked by family dog in Rankin County, sheriff says
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Beth Ann White
Day 2 of trial ends for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks to a referee during the first half of an NBA...
Donation by Kyrie Irving to help expand Jackson sports complex

Latest News

The school hopes the barbershop will boost student confidence and improve attendance, among...
Middle school offers free haircuts to students at onsite barbershop
The 17-year-old girl disappeared nearly six months ago. (WTHR, RUSH CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
Investigators arrest man after missing teen's remains found on his property
Bambi, a maltipoo who is a little more than 1 year old, is recovering after being nearly...
Dog nearly blinded after road rage suspect jumps on, shatters car’s window
Video of the incident appears to show a suspect smashing a car’s back window, injuring the dog...
VIDEO: Road rage incident leaves dog critically hurt, owner says