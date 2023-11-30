Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Local veterinarians warn of ‘mystery dog illness’ moving across the country

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - While many people around the country are coming down with the flu, dogs are coming down with something too. But, veterinarians can’t identify what’s causing it.

What’s being dubbed the “Mystery Illness” spreading to canines in the U.S., is an unknown respiratory infection that more and more veterinarians are seeing.

Including Dr. Michael Randall, owner of Randall Veterinary Hospital in Byram, who may have seen one of Mississippi’s first cases Tuesday morning.

“This particular dog, Elvis, that we saw today, recently got groomed, and about seven to eight days later, he came down with these symptoms, and that’s the typical course of it. Seven to fourteen days,” said Dr. Randall.

Elvis was one of the first dogs inside the clinic Tuesday morning, and while he showed symptoms of an unknown illness, Dr. Randall couldn’t identify if Elvis had the mystery illness.

Since Elvis’ case cannot be immediately confirmed as the one giving researchers headaches, there are currently 14 states that have reported cases.

“We don’t know if there’s a new virus or whatever it may be that is emerging. We just haven’t identified yet,” said Dr. Jessica Moore, Veterinarian Associate at Luckney Animal Hospital in Flowood.

If you’re the proud owner of a dog or multiple dogs, these are the symptoms you need to be looking out for.

  • Respiratory issues
  • Coughing
  • Sneezing
  • Ocular Discharge (Runny Eyes)
  • Fever

Similar to how COVID-19 is spread among humans, the unknown illness in dogs can be spread in many ways.

“They get them from direct contact, aerosol sneezing, and coughing. So, if you’re not having any face-to-face interaction with other animals, then your animal should be perfectly safe,” said Dr. Moore.

In an effort to help prevent your dog(s) from falling severely ill due to this, both veterinarians recommend you make sure their vaccinations are up to date.

If they do, here’s what you need to do.

“Get them to the vet, get them to a doctor, let a doctor check them out, and go and get some treatment starting early, early care can ease the symptoms and make life even easier for the owner,” said Dr. Randall.

So far, there is no indication that this illness is harmful to humans.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after suffering medical emergency, crashing vehicle in Jackson
Toddler attacked by family dog in Rankin County, sheriff says
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Beth Ann White
Day 2 of trial ends for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son
Ashley Henley
‘Hard thing to hear’: Charges dropped against main suspect in murder case of former MS lawmaker

Latest News

Get on board for the “Journey to the North Pole” at the MS Children’s Museum
Get on board for the ‘Journey to the North Pole’ at the MS Children’s Museum
Ted Henifin sits down with WLBT to discuss progress made in improving the city's water system...
‘A complete sea change’: Henifin marks one-year anniversary as third-party manager
The time capsule will be unearthed in 2035.
JPS students bury time capsule with messages on Jackson’s 2022 water crisis
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
One arrested around 80 pounds of marijuana found in car
One arrested after nearly 80 pounds of marijuana found in car