Judge sends jury back to deliberations a second time after group unable to reach verdict in Beth Ann White trial

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Judge Winston Kidd ordered jurors back into deliberation Thursday morning about an hour after they were unable to reach a verdict in the Beth Ann White trial.

Beth Ann White, 53, is accused of driving drunk and killing Allison Conaway and her six-month-old son, Alex. The deadly crash happened at the intersection of Highway 18 and Springridge Road.

The first deliberation lasted about 90 minutes. Judge Kidd sent the jury back to deliberate a second time and they returned about an hour later wanting to know the definition of aggravated DUI.

To this, Kidd responded, “This court does not intend to give the jury any additional information... You can refer back to the initial instructions. As I instructed you earlier, your verdict must be unanimous.”

Beth Ann White is accused of killing 39-year-old Allison Conaway and her baby while driving drunk in November of 2021.

Closing arguments ended Thursday morning after witness testimony ended yesterday.

The court is currently in recess until the jury sends another notice.

Here’s a recap of each day of testimony:

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

