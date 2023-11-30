JPS students bury time capsule with messages on Jackson’s 2022 water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scholars from Jackson Public Schools are leaving their mark on the future.

More than forty JPS 5th and 6th graders, along with students from the Capital City Alternative School, buried a time capsule on the campus of Dawson Elementary Wednesday morning.

An iPad with video messages from school leaders was also placed inside the time capsule. (WLBT)

They included handwritten letters about the 2022 water crisis in Jackson and how the COVID pandemic impacted them and their families.

Students also included an iPad with video messages from school administrators, district officials, and JPS board members.

One student shared the message she has left for future generations and city leaders.

JPS scholars say they want their messages to promote hope, perseverance and strength during tough times. (WLBT)

Kennedy Harris said, “This is why it is also imperative that the water infrastructure is upgraded and our political leaders are vocal to help eliminate broken lines, boiling water alerts, low pressure, and impurities in order to have a safe and healthier Jackson. City of Jackson we are depending on you.”

Students also included items from the citywide Day of Action beautification project to help emphasize the importance of taking care of the environment.

The time capsule will be unearthed in 2035.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.