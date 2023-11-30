Promote Your Business
HPD: Missing man found safe after no contact with family in 2 years

HPD said Jerome Anthony Harris, 35, stood around 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighed about 165 pounds when he was last seen.
HPD said Jerome Anthony Harris, 35, stood around 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighed about 165 pounds when he was last seen.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

UPDATE: The Hattiesburg Police Department has announced that Jerome Anthony Harris has been found and is safe.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 35-year-old Jerome Anthony Harris of Hattiesburg was reported missing by family members after claiming they had not been in contact with him for about two years.

HPD was able to determine that Harris was last seen at the time he was released from jail, in the 50 block of Arena Drive, on Nov. 26, 2022.

Harris stood around 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighed about 165 pounds when he was last seen.

If anyone has information on Harris’ whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

