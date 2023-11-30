Holmes County Central senior to play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County Central senior Terrance Hibbler was a staple on the defensive line for the Jaguars this season. Hibbler led the team with 92 total tackles and 21 sacks this season.

Hibbler is not only one of the best defensive players in the state, he’s also one of the best in the country, and will be playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl next month. Hibbler received his jersey for the game Wednesday.

“It means a lot for me, because I know I’m putting on for my community and just showing the world what I can do,” Hibbler said. “Like I’ve said, it still feels a little unreal to me, because it happened so fast. So, I’m still adjusting to it, really.”

Hibbler will play alongside some of the best high school football players in the country in the U.S. Army Bowl. The game will be played on Dec. 18 in Frisco, TX, at The Ford Center, the practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys.

The game kicks off at 7:00 central and will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Network.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.