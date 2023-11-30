Get on board for the ‘Journey to the North Pole’ at the MS Children’s Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s time to make that Christmas list and the Mississippi Children’s Museum is getting ready for your visit from Saint Nick.

Children are ringing the bell and guiding the train on their “Journey to the North Pole” at the MS Children’s Museum.

“Today, we came to go down the big slide and enjoy the Journey to the North Pole,” said Erin Brown.

The Clinton resident brought his son Josiah and friends Magee and Jordan for a day of fun.

“We all went over to that little area and Magee helped Josiah write a letter to Santa and asked him what kind of things he would like for Christmas,” said Brown.

“Santa got to get our letters and get his elves to make presents,” said Magee Vandevender.

She wants Santa to bring her a fish and a hoverboard. Josiah wants trucks and cars. The 45-foot slide is among the favorites, as well as Reindeer Rink sock skating. At the post office children write, mail, and sort their holiday letters and packages.

“We’ve actually never been here at Christmas. So this has been really fun,” said Brooke Murphy.

She and 16-year-old Juliana, 13-year-old Athena, 10-year-old James, and 5-year-old Ashton are stationed in Augusta Georgia. For 10 years they’ve stopped at the museum when on their way to visit family.

“After coming for so many years to see what it’s like at Christmas I know several people still write letters to Santa. So they’ll be very excited,” said Murphy.

You can also sit and read your choice of holiday stories in a replica of Eudora Welty’s living room decorated for Christmas.

“We really want to create a space for children and their families can have special memories together and create those experiences where they’re able to learn but also have fun,” said MS Children’s Museum Executive Director Emily Hoff.

Eight thousand children and families have visited since the exhibit opened on November 18. Journey to the North Pole runs through January 7.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.