Former Jasper County businessman pleads guilty to sex with 16-year-old

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A former pillar of the community is looking at a minimum of 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty in federal court to having sex with an underage girl.

Zachary Wes Buckley, former publisher of The Impact and Jasper County News, pleaded guilty to one count of enticement of a minor, a Class A felony.

The plea deal dropped two of the three charges Buckley originally was facing, which also included attempting to produce child pornography and transfer of obscene material.

“By entering this plea agreement, Buckley agrees he used a form of interstate commerce, the internet and cellular telephone to persuade, induce, entice or coerce ‘(Minor Victim),’ who was 16 years old, to engage in sexual intercourse,” the court documents said.

Buckley, 49, of Bay Springs, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years with a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“By entering into this plea agreement, the defendant admits that he knowingly committed this offense, and is, in fact, guilty of this offense,” the agreement read in part.

At the time, the agreement was filed, no sentencing date had been set.

Buckley’s attorney signed off on the agreement on Oct. 12, with Buckley adding his signature on Oct. 17. The federal government filed the plea on Nov. 7 in United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri/Central Division.

According to the agreement, the crime took place in Columbia, Missouri., in January.

The court document said that a teen came forward in a March 28 email to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Task Force.

“I have a chat that I feel like I need to report.,” the teen’s email read in part.

In her initial email, the teen said she “started talking to a guy online” on Jan. 27 that she knew was in his 40s.

“I was 16 at the time, but I still had sexual conversations with him.” the email read.

The chats, which included sexually explicit conversations, photos and videocams, led to plans to meet in person.

The document said the pair met up on Jan. 30 in Columbia, MO., went to a hotel and had sex.

Buckley was arrested in April and pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps, Jr.

