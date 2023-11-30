First Alert Forecast: rain, storms, and wind expected tonight into Friday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: An approaching cold front will increase the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms as the day goes on. Expect temperatures to top out in the lower 60s in most locations under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds are also forecast to pick up quite a bit, especially into tonight. Gusts this afternoon could up to 25 MPH at times before gusting as high as 30-40 MPH overnight. In addition to the wind, periods of rain and storms are also expected through most of tonight.

FRIDAY: Some showers and storms could also be around near daybreak Friday morning. If there is enough available instability, an isolated strong to severe storm is possible generally in our far most southern areas. Once this batch clears out, the rest of our Friday will be relatively quiet and warm with highs in the 70s. Another wave of showers and storms, some possibly strong, looks to lift out of the southwest by tomorrow night into early Saturday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With this front nearly stationary overhead, there could be at least one more wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. This system will finally exit to the east by Sunday leading to drier conditions into the first full week of December.

