Crystal Springs native commits to Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State football

Jeff Lebby, 39, rings the traditional cowbell given him by Mississippi State University...
Jeff Lebby, 39, rings the traditional cowbell given him by Mississippi State University president Mark Keenum as he is introduced as the school's new football coach at an outdoor pep rally in Starkville, Miss., Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Lebby replaces Zach Arnett. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State football’s newest head coach Jeff Lebby earned his first commitment since he was hired for the Bulldogs. Lebby, the former Oklahoma offensive coordinator and recent Ole Miss OC was named the university’s 36th head coach on Sunday.

Crystal Springs native Johnnie Daniels announced on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) that he committed to Mississippi State Wednesday evening, becoming the first commit of the Lebby era.

Daniels, a running back, has spent the last two seasons as a key member of the Copiah-Lincoln Community College football team.

He was named the MACCC South Offensive Player of the Year at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

According to Co-Lin Athletics, Daniels rushed for 1,196 yards and 14 touchdowns this past season.

The Crystal Springs High School graduate will head to Starkville as a member of MSU’s 2024 recruiting class.

