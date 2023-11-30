‘A complete sea change’: Henifin marks one-year anniversary as third-party manager

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jack Stanton no longer has to think about water.

Like many restaurant owners in the capital city, Stanton couldn’t rely on Jackson to provide the water needed to keep the coffee brewing at PJ’s Coffee, so he had to secure the water himself.

That meant running down supplies of bottled water and bags of ice and installing special pumps to siphon it into the coffee machines.

“Did we have enough water stored away so we could make a quick switch when it happened?” Were we able to go get more? What were we doing for ice?” he said. “Anything like that was sort of either an actual problem that we were dealing with at the moment or something that we were always thinking about.”

“That is no longer an issue at all,” he added. “I feel that it’s been a complete sea change.”

Stanton, the owner of two Jackson coffee shops, says Henifin has done a great job improving the city's water system. (WLBT)

Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of the federal takeover of Jackson’s water system, and the appointment of Ted Henifin as interim third-party manager.

Henifin recently sat down with WLBT, where he touted the work done to restore Jackson’s beleaguered system and outlined plans for making continued improvements in the coming years.

He says there’s still a lot to be done, but the mission is no longer about triaging a system in crisis but stabilizing and repairing a system in recovery.

“Well into recovery in my opinion,” he said. “I think maybe at the end of this year, we can say we’re not in recovery any longer, we’re in optimization of the water system.”

Henifin was appointed third-party manager as part of a federal court order handed down on November 29, 2022.

The order gave him sweeping authority over the city’s water system, including the ability to hire and fire personnel, enter into contracts, raise rates, and make repairs.

The 40-year public works veteran had come to Jackson weeks earlier as an executive on loan from the U.S. Water Alliance to help restore the city’s service following the August/September water crisis.

In August, equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant led to a near-complete shutdown of Jackson’s water system, leaving tens of thousands of people without water for days.

Henifin, who was retired at the time, was one of four executives with the group that came down to assist.

“I was the one there most frequently, just because my schedule was more flexible than the rest,” he said. “It’s a little hard to just drop your life if you’re not retired and go to Jackson.”

During that time, Henifin made several connections with the Mississippi State Department of Health, the EPA, and the U.S. Department of Justice, and was eventually approached about being named third-party manager.

“I had to think long and hard about the idea,” he said. “But I did agree. I did think that my combination of experience, connections across the industry, recently built relationships among the city and state, all put me in a unique position to potentially succeed,” he said. “I’ll give it my best to see what I can get done.”

Henifin inherited a water system that had been neglected for years, and one that essentially needed to be rebuilt from the ground up.

A WLBT investigation weeks before the crisis, for instance, showed the city’s treatment plants had just a sixth of the Class A operators needed to be fully staffed.

Henifin discovered other problems as well.

“There were not great processes. The call center was obviously an issue. The fact that we didn’t have a work order tracking system, we didn’t have a geographic information system, a mapping system,” he said. “It was really stepping back in time.”

A project list included in the court order spelled out several priorities for the new manager, including hiring a vendor to operate and maintain the water plants.

Henifin brought on Jacobs Solutions to do that early on, initially awarding the company a six-month contract in February. A long-term agreement was inked weeks ago.

“They’ve got great depth and expertise, and they can bring in technical experts around almost anything they would run into,” he said. “You don’t get that as a community of Jackson’s size. And the fact that they hired almost everyone who was working in the plants for the city... Yeah, I think that’s a real positive.”

Henifin touted other improvements as well, including repairing more than 500 water main breaks and opening more than 200 water valves in an effort to restore pressure in the distribution system.

Map showing the location of leaks repaired as part of JXN Water's Find it and fix it program through September 30, 2023. (JXN Water/IMS Engineers)

The distribution system includes the hundreds of miles of underground pipelines that carry water from the treatment plants to customers’ homes and businesses.

“The most important thing we’ve done as a group is open all those valves... getting the system back to where it’s operating much more [as] it should have from the beginning,” he said. “That has done more for the water system than anything else.”

Another major win for JXN Water includes transitioning approximately 180 homes in South Jackson from the city’s surface water system to the well water system, also in an effort to improve pressure.

South Jackson has been one of the hardest-hit areas by Jackson’s numerous water crises. Two homes there had not had pressure for years, despite pressure being restored elsewhere in the city.

“I got a text message unsolicited from a resident in the Forest Hills area the Friday after Thanksgiving, and that resident said this was the first time in five years they’ve been able to have friends and family at their house to celebrate... because they had water,” Henifin said at a press conference on Wednesday. “That really moves us and makes us motivated to do the work we’re doing and [is] a great reflection of what we’re doing.”

Henifin credits the successes to his team, which includes Jordan Hillman, a former planning director for the city of Jackson, who is now his chief operating officer, and Terrence Byrd, the former water plant operations supervisor for the city.

“What a brilliant combination they’ve turned out to be,” he said. “It’s all about putting the right people in the right places.”

However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. In December, Henifin faced his first water crisis after several days of below-freezing temperatures caused the Curtis plant again to shut down.

He said part of the problem was because he sent out-of-state staffers home for the Christmas break. The other problem hindering the city’s recovery was related to valves.

“Two weeks to get the system back to normal pressure because it wasn’t flowing correctly,” he said. “Once we put all that back into place, the system is generally doing very, very well.”

The third-party manager also faced political blowback from local leaders and community groups.

This spring, lawmakers banned cities from implementing property value-based water billing after Henifin proposed the idea at several community meetings.

Henifin has since introduced a new graduated billing structure that could go into effect in January.

The proposal is expected to be on the agenda for the council’s December 5 meeting.

He also was criticized by some community groups for a perceived lack of transparency and a failure to involve more minority-owned firms in water repair work.

Brooke Floyd, director of the Jackson People’s Assembly, told Judge Henry Wingate that she had lost pressure at her home several times but had not received any boil water notices.

Another person said Henifin needs to ensure “contract justice” by awarding contracts to more minority firms.

U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate stood behind Henifin, saying he was the right man for the job.

Crews install a retaining wall as part of a water main replacement project on East Northside Drive. (WLBT)

For his part, Henifin said he was somewhat surprised by the pushback, saying he would have expected more cooperation from those community groups.

“I believe it’s a very small number of people they represent,” he said. “But they’re connected. They’ve got a voice and they’re using their voice.”

As for those concerns, records indicate that 55 boil water notices have been issued since the December water crisis. However, those all have been isolated to certain areas.

And on the minority business front, more than $7.5 million of the $48 million spent since Henifin took over has gone to minority contractors.

That number promises to grow in the coming months, thanks, in part to JXN Water’s decision to contract with the Jones Group of Mississippi.

Henifin told city council members last month that the group would help build out the company’s “Small Minority Business Initiative” to ensure smaller minority firms are equipped to work with the larger companies JXN Water already has in place.

MBE spending to date Bless Hands Cleaning $14,725 BOSS Utility Solutions $1,852,643 Farenheit Creative Group $271,608 GCW Paving $2,069,237 Hardaway Realty $39,000 Hydroflow Solutions $199,350 IMS $476,093 Iron Horse Grill $1,308 Kelly Factory $1,800 Love Trucking $719,430 Phoenix Security $280,605 Promise Pay $1,134,722 R&L Unlimited $107,735 SD Systems $42,000 Southern Infrastructure Solutions $48,840 Source: JXN Water

Henifin, meanwhile, has received overwhelming support from others, with court documents showing 95 percent of respondents supported Henifin being placed over the city’s sewer system.

A 30-day public comment period was held this summer prior to Henifin being put in charge of the city’s sewer system. More than 660 people responded to requests for comment.

One of those comments was from Pete Perry, a member of the city’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax commission and a Jackson resident.

He said he didn’t support leaving a third-party manager in place as a long-term solution to the city’s problems but told the EPA, “In the short term, the only solution available that will provide any meaningful benefit for the residents of Jackson... is for the absolute and complete control of the sewer collection and treatment system... [to] be transferred to the third-party administrator.”

Even with the support, Henifin says there are multiple challenges ahead. A contractor brought on to install water meters is still wrapping up that work. And early next year, work on the first mile of small-diameter pipe replacements will get underway.

Additionally, JXN Water will likely have to begin replacing some residential water lines once the EPA revises its Lead and Copper Rule. In all, between 20,000 and 30,000 galvanized lines could be impacted.

“These regulations are going in place across the country, going to make us spend a tremendous amount of societal resources,” he said. “But we are going to conform to the requirements, and we’re going to remove the galvanized lines if that’s required.”

