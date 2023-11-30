Brookhaven family seeks punitive damages after 5-year-old left on bus

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of a 5-year-old Brookhaven boy left alone on a school bus for hours, is now taking legal action against the Brookhaven School District.

Attorney Gerard Mumford, representing Shameaka Washington, says he is seeking punitive damages against the Brookhaven School District.

Family members say 5-year-old Germani Washington woke up alone on the bus, crying and screaming to get off.

It was 6-hours before someone in the bus barn heard him and let him off, according to the attorney.

Mumford says the incident has traumatized the little boy to the point where he wets the bed among other things.

“He is not the same child that he woke up on November 2nd, so we’re here to give full acknowledgment publicly that we’re going full force at the Brookhaven school district and that someone needs to pay for these actions,” Mumford said.

The family’s attorney has requested all records and surveillance videos from that day.

Brookhaven School Superintendent Rod Henderson told the Brookhaven Daily Leader, “There was an issue with a child left temporarily on a bus, and a personnel issue that was handled.”

