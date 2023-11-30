Promote Your Business
Brandon High freshman earns third Division I offer in less than a week

(Garrett Busby)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon High School football’s freshman sensation running back has been offered by a third NCAA Division I school in less than a week following a breakout year in varsity football.

Just five days after receiving an offer from the number six-ranked Oregon Ducks, Tyson Robinson announced on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) that he has received an offer from Lane Kiffin and the number eleven-ranked Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss is the first in-state school to offer Robinson a scholarship. The freshman was offered by Missouri on Monday.

Robinson is quickly attracting the eyes of college football scouts after rushing for 604 yards during Brandon’s 2023 season and gaining 745 all-purpose yards and 10 total touchdowns in just nine games of action.

Robinson will graduate in 2027.

