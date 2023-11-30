Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Belhaven University’s famed Singing Christmas Tree performance begins Friday

Belhaven University’s famed Singing Christmas Tree performance begins Friday
Belhaven University’s famed Singing Christmas Tree performance begins Friday(Belhaven University)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The nation’s oldest singing Christmas tree tradition is set to perform for the 91st time in Jackson.

It is a tradition Belhaven University has performed since 1933, with over 100 choir singers caroling.

“This annual event has become a cherished tradition to kick off the Christmas season and we are honored to present this gift to our community,” said the Chair of the Music Department Dr. Rebecca Geihsler-Chittom.

The singing Christmas tree performance is scheduled for Friday, December 1, to Saturday, December 2 in the Belhaven Bowl Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Belhaven’s performing arts departments are collaborating with tree singers to add their artistry to tell and celebrate the story of the Nativity.

“The 91st Belhaven Singing Christmas Tree stands apart from previous years. Our collaboration has broadened to encompass a wider array of artistic disciplines that include dance, theatre, art and design, and creative writing.”

It is a free event for the public.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP: Woman killed when Honda leaves road, hits tree
Small Sliders to open first Mississippi location in December
Smalls Sliders to open first Mississippi location December 7
One arrested around 80 pounds of marijuana found in car
One arrested after nearly 80 pounds of marijuana found in car
Toddler attacked by family dog in Rankin County, sheriff says
JSU’s female kicker steps away from soccer to pursue football career

Latest News

Hung jury leads to mistrial in Beth Ann White case
WLBT at 5p
Shed holding toy donations for children with incarcerated parents burns down
Shed holding toy donations for children with incarcerated parents burns down
WLBT at 4p
Hung jury leads to mistrial in Beth Ann White case