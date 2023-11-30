Belhaven University’s famed Singing Christmas Tree performance begins Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The nation’s oldest singing Christmas tree tradition is set to perform for the 91st time in Jackson.

It is a tradition Belhaven University has performed since 1933, with over 100 choir singers caroling.

“This annual event has become a cherished tradition to kick off the Christmas season and we are honored to present this gift to our community,” said the Chair of the Music Department Dr. Rebecca Geihsler-Chittom.

The singing Christmas tree performance is scheduled for Friday, December 1, to Saturday, December 2 in the Belhaven Bowl Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Belhaven’s performing arts departments are collaborating with tree singers to add their artistry to tell and celebrate the story of the Nativity.

“The 91st Belhaven Singing Christmas Tree stands apart from previous years. Our collaboration has broadened to encompass a wider array of artistic disciplines that include dance, theatre, art and design, and creative writing.”

It is a free event for the public.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.