West Jackson park renamed in honor of long-time residents and community advocates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Community staples in West Jackson now have a park honoring their dedication to their community and city. State and local dignitaries took part in today’s ceremonies to pay tribute to Phil and Marcia Reed.

It brought joy to Phil and Marcia Reed to see the park where their children played now dedicated to them. The nearly 50-year-long West Jackson residents and community activists created the 16 acres of undeveloped land in the early 2000′s.

The park belongs to Voice of Calvary Ministries, where Phil Reed has served for years as President. Decades later, Claiborne Park now bears their name.

“To see it getting revitalized again and being able to be used, that was our goal, for it to be a community asset,” said Marcia Reed. “And so we’re just glad that it’s happening and so thankful for all the people that came out. It’s amazing.”

“We want it to be one of the best parks in Jackson,” said Phil Reed. “You think about West Jackson, you don’t think of the best. We want the best.”

Congressional, state, county, and city officials paid tribute to their legacy and dedication to transforming West Jackson.

“There’s a lot of things to brag on, but it doesn’t come without the efforts of folks sacrificing everything they have to make it work,” said Jackson Ward 5 Councilman Vern Hartley.

The park has undergone renovations, including walking trails and entrances. Fundraising is underway to include picnic tables, canopies, and more.

“We want it to be a place that attracts people to get outside and see God’s great outdoors,” added Marcia Reed.

The Jackson Medical Mall Foundation and others presented funds for future improvements. Those plans also include an amphitheater.

