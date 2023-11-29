WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of trial begins for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Day 3 of the trial for Beth Ann White is underway Wednesday.

White is accused of killing a mother and her infant son while driving drunk. She’s charged with four counts of aggravated DUI.

The deadly crash happened a little more than two years ago at the intersection of Highway 18 and Springridge Road.

Here’s a recap of Day 1 and Day 2 of the trial.

