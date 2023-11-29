Thank You For Your Service, Russell Robertson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For this month’s Thank You For Your Service segment, sponsored by AirSouth, Studio 3 visited Marine Corp veteran Russell Robertson.
He is now a firefighter with the Flowood Fire Department.
Robertson shared with Studio 3 how he has dedicated his life to service.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.