Students, staff evacuate Chastain Middle School due to gas leak

This is the second time the school had to be evacuated due to a gas leak.
Emergency crews are on site investigating. No additional details were released.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students and staff at Chastain Middle School had to relocate to Kirksey Middle School after a gas leak prompted evacuations Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews are on site investigating the origin of the leak and are actively working to resolve the issue.

This is the second time the school had to be evacuated due to a gas leak.

Jackson Public Schools says all students and staff are safe.

