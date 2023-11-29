Students, staff evacuate Chastain Middle School due to gas leak

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students and staff at Chastain Middle School had to relocate to Kirksey Middle School after a gas leak prompted evacuations Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews are on site investigating the origin of the leak and are actively working to resolve the issue.

This is the second time the school had to be evacuated due to a gas leak.

Jackson Public Schools says all students and staff are safe.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.