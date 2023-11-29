Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

StorageMax Fundraiser For CARA

By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - StorageMax is holding its 9th Annual Pet Adoption Day benefiting CARA.

It will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, at StorageMax, Germantown, 358 Church Road, Madison, MS.

At this year’s event, Outback Steakhouse will sell $5 box lunches. Pet photos with Santa will be $20.

You can also get your pet microchipped for $15. Danny Ray will be performing live music.

Mississippi Street Rod Association will have vehicles on display as well. Multiple other vendors will be setting up a craft fair. All proceeds will go to CARA.

The past eight years, StorageMax has raised close to 60,000 pounds of pet food for CARA by giving customers 10% off their monthly rent by donating a bag of food.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after suffering medical emergency, crashing vehicle in Jackson
Toddler attacked by family dog in Rankin County, sheriff says
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Beth Ann White
Day 2 of trial ends for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son
Ashley Henley
‘Hard thing to hear’: Charges dropped against main suspect in murder case of former MS lawmaker

Latest News

StorageMax Fundraiser For CARA
StorageMax Fundraiser For CARA
Arrow Drive in Clinton closed due to gas line break
Arrow Drive in Clinton closed due to gas line break
WLBT at 4p
MHP: Woman killed when Honda leaves road, hits tree