Small Sliders to open first Mississippi location December 7

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Smalls Sliders is set to open in Flowood on December 7.

The Louisiana-based burger restaurant has 12 locations in the Pelican State. This will be its first Mississippi location, locally owned and operated by Matt Gallagher and his two sons, Matthew and Zack.

Featuring both drive-thru and walk-up ordering, the store will be located at 109 E Pineview Dr., just off Lakeland Drive.

On December 7, the first 100 guests in line will receive a pair of free slides to celebrate the opening and the brand’s entrance into the state.

Gallagher has over 40 years of restaurant industry and is excited to expand to the Magnolia State.

“I’ve been incredibly eager to get the ball rolling in this process, so it’s a great feeling to open my first Can and truly become a part of each community we’ll be situated in. Not only that but I’m honored to be the first one to introduce such a fantastic concept to the state of Mississippi.”

