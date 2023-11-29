Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Small Sliders to open first Mississippi location December 7

Small Sliders to open first Mississippi location in December
Small Sliders to open first Mississippi location in December(Small Sliders)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Smalls Sliders is set to open in Flowood on December 7.

The Louisiana-based burger restaurant has 12 locations in the Pelican State. This will be its first Mississippi location, locally owned and operated by Matt Gallagher and his two sons, Matthew and Zack. 

Featuring both drive-thru and walk-up ordering, the store will be located at 109 E Pineview Dr., just off Lakeland Drive.

On December 7, the first 100 guests in line will receive a pair of free slides to celebrate the opening and the brand’s entrance into the state. 

Gallagher has over 40 years of restaurant industry and is excited to expand to the Magnolia State.

“I’ve been incredibly eager to get the ball rolling in this process, so it’s a great feeling to open my first Can and truly become a part of each community we’ll be situated in. Not only that but I’m honored to be the first one to introduce such a fantastic concept to the state of Mississippi.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after suffering medical emergency, crashing vehicle in Jackson
Toddler attacked by family dog in Rankin County, sheriff says
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Beth Ann White
Day 2 of trial ends for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son
Ashley Henley
‘Hard thing to hear’: Charges dropped against main suspect in murder case of former MS lawmaker

Latest News

Emergency crews are on site investigating. No additional details were released.
Students, staff evacuate Chastain Middle School due to gas leak
Jackson firefighters responded to an early morning fire at a McDowell Road gas station on...
Authorities investigating early morning fire at abandoned Jackson gas station
LIVE: Day 3 of trial begins for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son
Beth Ann White
Day 3 of trial for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son