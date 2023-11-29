Pearl River man sentenced for assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Lee Garrick McMillan, of the Pearl River community, has been sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for assault with a dangerous weapon and for being a habitual offender of domestic violence.

Court documents state McMillan, 31, admitted to assaulting his wife while on tribal land of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, fracturing her ribs by kicking her with steel-toed boots on May 20, 2023. The assault was the third on McMillan’s record.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney cited the National Network to End Domestic Violence, which said American Indian women residing on Indian reservations suffer domestic violence and physical assault at rates far exceeding women of other ethnicities and locations.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

