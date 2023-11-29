One arrested after nearly 80 pounds of marijuana found in car

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One has been arrested after roughly 80 pounds of marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop in Scott County.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, a narcotics agent with the sheriff’s office made a traffic stop on a vehicle Wednesday for a traffic violation.

When the driver, 31-year-old Van Buth, pulled over, the agent noticed a strong odor coming from the vehicle.

After investigation, Buth was found to be in possession of around 80 pounds of marijuana. He was booked and charged at the scene with aggravated possession of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office says the person arrested has a previous history of distributing illegal drugs.

MBI assisted with the seizure of the marijuana due to the amount of the drug seized.

