Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

One arrested after nearly 80 pounds of marijuana found in car

One arrested around 80 pounds of marijuana found in car
One arrested around 80 pounds of marijuana found in car(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One has been arrested after roughly 80 pounds of marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop in Scott County.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, a narcotics agent with the sheriff’s office made a traffic stop on a vehicle Wednesday for a traffic violation.

When the driver, 31-year-old Van Buth, pulled over, the agent noticed a strong odor coming from the vehicle.

After investigation, Buth was found to be in possession of around 80 pounds of marijuana. He was booked and charged at the scene with aggravated possession of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office says the person arrested has a previous history of distributing illegal drugs.

MBI assisted with the seizure of the marijuana due to the amount of the drug seized.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after suffering medical emergency, crashing vehicle in Jackson
Toddler attacked by family dog in Rankin County, sheriff says
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Beth Ann White
Day 2 of trial ends for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son
Ashley Henley
‘Hard thing to hear’: Charges dropped against main suspect in murder case of former MS lawmaker

Latest News

Arrow Drive in Clinton closed due to gas line break
Arrow Drive in Clinton closed due to gas line break
MHP: Woman killed when Honda leaves road, hits tree
Elrond, the newly hatched black-footed penguin.
Memphis Zoo welcomes African penguin chick
Small Sliders to open first Mississippi location in December
Small Sliders to open first Mississippi location December 7