National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - November is National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.
Janet Berch, a survivor, visited Studio 3 and shared her success story.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.