Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

MS Republican Party claims Hinds County Chancery Court’s interference in Nov. 7 election violated the law

(WTOK - TV)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Republican Party is challenging an Election Day order by the Hinds County Chancery Court to extend the in-person voting deadline from 7 to 8 p.m.

Ballot shortages at several voting locations on Nov. 7 prompted state Democratic Party leaders to file 11th-hour paperwork to allow voters additional time.

The Republican Party’s petition, filed Tuesday to the Supreme Court of Mississippi, makes a number of claims in an effort to show that election laws were violated.

“The affidavit filed did not identify a single voter who, despite the alleged ballot shortages, was ultimately unable to cast a vote,” the Republican Party petition asserts.

Furthermore, the Republican Party argues that it was never provided notice of the complaint or of the resulting order issued by Hinds County Chancery Judge DeWayne Thomas to grant an additional hour for voting.

“The Mississippi Republican Party didn’t learn of the order until it was reported at 6:32 on social media,” the petition reads. And as soon as party leaders learned of the judge’s order, they filed a motion for the state supreme court to intervene.

“Much as the Mississippi Democratic Party held interests in the subject of the Chancery Court action, so did Petitioner (Mississippi Republican Party). Therefore, Petitioner should have been joined to the action as a necessary party.”

Other arguments put forward in the petition address the chancery court’s jurisdictional limits and the precedence of “judicial non-interference in Mississippi’s election scheme.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Woman killed after suffering medical emergency, crashing vehicle in Jackson
Missing Mississippi man found dead in woods; no foul play suspected, authorities say
Burned body found in shed near Union Station ‘unrecognizable’
Burned body found in shed near Union Station ‘unrecognizable’
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson....
State representative in federal tax fraud case will not see jail time, judge rules

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Mississippi State Capitol
Governor and lawmakers at odds over revenue estimate
Dollar General
Bystander shoots, kills robbery suspect at Dollar General
West Jackson park renamed in honor of long-time residents and community advocates
Woman killed after suffering medical emergency, crashing vehicle in Jackson