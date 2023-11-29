Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody

Meridian Police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody Wednesday morning.
Meridian Police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody Wednesday morning.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are assisting the Mississippi Department of Corrections in search for an inmate who escaped custody Wednesday morning.

He was reported to be wearing a yellow MDOC jumpsuit. A drone is being used to help in the search, which included the area of 7th Street and 35th Avenue.

Ryan Young was serving time for burglary and theft.

Two inmates initially escaped but one has since been recaptured. Police said they were being moved for a court appearance.

Meridian Police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody Wednesday morning.
Meridian Police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody Wednesday morning.(WTOK)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after suffering medical emergency, crashing vehicle in Jackson
Toddler attacked by family dog in Rankin County, sheriff says
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Beth Ann White
Day 2 of trial ends for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son
Ashley Henley
‘Hard thing to hear’: Charges dropped against main suspect in murder case of former MS lawmaker

Latest News

Elrond, the newly hatched black-footed penguin.
Memphis Zoo welcomes African penguin chick
Small Sliders to open first Mississippi location in December
Small Sliders to open first Mississippi location December 7
Lee Garrick McMillan was sentenced to 63 months for assault with a dangerous weapon and for...
Pearl River man sentenced for assault
Emergency crews are on site investigating. No additional details were released.
Students, staff evacuate Chastain Middle School due to gas leak