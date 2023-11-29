Promote Your Business
MHP: Woman killed when Honda leaves road, hits tree

By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 33-year-old woman was killed during a crash in Franklin County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 84.

A 2019 Honda Accord, which was driven by Brittany Davis, 33, of Natchez, left the road and hit a tree.

Davis received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

