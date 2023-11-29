MHP: Woman killed when Honda leaves road, hits tree
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 33-year-old woman was killed during a crash in Franklin County.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 84.
A 2019 Honda Accord, which was driven by Brittany Davis, 33, of Natchez, left the road and hit a tree.
Davis received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.