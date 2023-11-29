Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Memphis Zoo welcomes African penguin chick

Elrond, the newly hatched black-footed penguin.
Elrond, the newly hatched black-footed penguin.(Memphis Zoo)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo welcomed a new addition to the family―an adorable African black-footed penguin chick.

The chick hatched on October 22, 2023, his mother Betty and father Pippin.

Elrond, the newly hatched African black-footed penguin.
Elrond, the newly hatched African black-footed penguin.(Memphis Zoo)

The Memphis Zoo kept the fun going with the “Lord of the Rings” theme and named the newly hatched chick, Elrond.

Elrond is Memphis Zoo’s 48th chick. Their African penguin colony was first established at Memphis Zoo in 1987 and they now have a total of 18 birds at Penguin Rock.

He will live in the hatchery for two more months and then be introduced to the penguin colony once he is waterproof.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after suffering medical emergency, crashing vehicle in Jackson
Toddler attacked by family dog in Rankin County, sheriff says
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Beth Ann White
Day 2 of trial ends for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son
Ashley Henley
‘Hard thing to hear’: Charges dropped against main suspect in murder case of former MS lawmaker

Latest News

Small Sliders to open first Mississippi location in December
Small Sliders to open first Mississippi location December 7
Lee Garrick McMillan was sentenced to 63 months for assault with a dangerous weapon and for...
Pearl River man sentenced for assault
Meridian Police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody Wednesday morning.
MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody
Emergency crews are on site investigating. No additional details were released.
Students, staff evacuate Chastain Middle School due to gas leak