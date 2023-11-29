Judge blocks Jackson’s effort to seek ambulance service provider

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson can’t seek its own ambulance provider for at least another three years.

That’s according to a ruling recently handed down by Hinds County Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas.

The ruling comes months after the city of Jackson issued a request for proposals seeking its own provider, and after Hinds County filed suit to block it.

“The unilateral withdrawal of the city in the middle of the contract term would jeopardize the provision of ambulance service to the county and the city. The same would result in serious harm to the citizens of both the county and the city,” Thomas wrote.

The judge went on to say that the city issued the RFP, despite taking no formal action to rescind its current interlocal agreement with the county to provide ambulance services, nor did the mayor or current council members object in 2021 when AMR’s contract was renewed.

“The current mayor... was re-elected on June 8, 2021. All seven of the current members of the city council took office on various dates between 2014 and 2021. Therefore, all members were current on the date of the renewal of September 1, 2021,” he wrote. “The city took no action to object to the renewal or to void the contract. In fact, for over 2 years, the city accepted all benefits.”

“This court finds it inequitable to allow the city to acquiesce to the contract, receive benefits from the contract for over two years, and to unilaterally rescind the contract to the detriment of the county.”

City Council Vice-President Angelique Lee, a major supporter of the city seeking its own service, was disappointed by the ruling.

“They’re not giving the citizens of Jackson a fighting chance,” she said. “They ruled against the people, not against the city.”

AMR, also known as Mobile Medic, has been providing responder services in Jackson and Hinds County for more than 30 years.

Under terms of an interlocal agreement with the city, the county is responsible for contracting out the service.

The board approved its latest contract with AMR in 2021. That agreement runs through August 2026.

According to provisions of that deal, AMR must respond to 85 percent of all Priority One calls for service within eight minutes in Jackson and Clinton, 12 minutes in Byram, and 18 minutes in other parts of the county.

However, a WLBT analysis showed that for the first four months of the year, AMR failed to meet its contracted response times for those life-and-death calls more than half of the time.

The county can fine the company for not meeting those response times, but as of September 28, the county and AMR confirmed it had not.

Jackson issued its RFP after several residents came forward citing poor response times.

One resident, Shirley Thiac, waited for more than two hours for an ambulance to arrive at her South Jackson home after her husband suffered a major stroke.

The ambulance never arrived, and she was forced to drive her husband to the emergency room herself.

Shirley Thiac says she called 911 after her husband suffered a stroke, and an ambulance never arrived. (WLBT)

Officials with AMR attributed the problem to staffing shortages and extended wall times. Those are the times ambulances are out of service while waiting for patients to be off-loaded at area hospitals.

Jackson’s RFP would require service providers to address wall times and advise respondents they not be accepted as a “reason for delayed emergency response[s].”

Thomas said he was mindful of the defendant’s concerns, and agreed the city should “reasonably expect compliance with the interlocal agreement by the county... and Mobile Medic.”

However, he wrote the current interlocal agreement, as well as the county’s contract with AMR, is valid and binding, and that the city’s decision to pull out would be harmful to the county, AMR, and residents.

“The attempts to establish a new ambulance service by the city, in addition to the current contract between the county and Mobile Medic, would result in an overwhelming impact on the city’s currently understaffed 911 dispatch center,” he wrote. “Similarly, the addition of another ambulance service provider would put a significant strain on the already shortened supply of staffing, available ambulance vehicles for purchase, and equipment for the entire county.”

Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne was not immediately available for comment.

